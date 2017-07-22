close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

IFS officer Raveesh Kumar to replace Gopal Baglay as MEA spokesperson

Consul General of India in Frankfurt (Germany) Raveesh Kumar will be the next Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, according to several reports. This comes after Senior diplomat and current MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay was appointed as Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office on Friday.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 22, 2017 - 09:36
IFS officer Raveesh Kumar to replace Gopal Baglay as MEA spokesperson
Picture Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Consul General of India in Frankfurt (Germany) Raveesh Kumar will be the next Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, according to several reports. This comes after Senior diplomat and current MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay was appointed as Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office on Friday.

Baglay was appointed to the post only five months ago. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved Baglay's appointment to the post for three years, an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said.

Baglay is a 1992 batch Indian Foreign Service officer. The ACC has also approved that Kwatra and Baglay would work together in the PMO for an overlapping period of two weeks to facilitate smooth transition of work, it said.

(With inputs from ANI)

TAGS

Raveesh KumarGopal BaglayPMOMEA spokesperson

From Zee News

Denial of USD 350mn aid to Pakistan reality, not policy: United States
Asia

Denial of USD 350mn aid to Pakistan reality, not policy: Un...

1,180 pilgrims leave for Amarnath
Jammu and Kashmir

1,180 pilgrims leave for Amarnath

Abu Bakr-al Baghdadi still alive, says US Defence Secretary James Mattis
World

Abu Bakr-al Baghdadi still alive, says US Defence Secretary...

Ceasefire violation in LoC, J&amp;K school damaged in heavy shelling by Pakistani troops
Jammu and Kashmir

Ceasefire violation in LoC, J&K school damaged in heavy...

Total solar eclipse on August 21: NASA recommends safety tips to witness celestial spectacle
Space

Total solar eclipse on August 21: NASA recommends safety ti...

West Bengal

Mamata govt knows there is no case against me: Roopa Gangul...

Sri Lankan Navy apprehends eight Tamil Nadu fishermen, boat seized
Tamil Nadu

Sri Lankan Navy apprehends eight Tamil Nadu fishermen, boat...

World

Maintain right to react if US disobeys nuclear deal: Iran

World

Al-Qaida suspect linked to cartoonist plot extradited to US

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Crafting a new world order: The shift from the West to Asia will have India as its focus

Trauma or drama: Can anyone explain why Behenji is riled up?

President-elect Kovind: Big mandate, bigger pressure

DNA Edit: Opposition in a crisis

Ram Nath Kovind elected as new President: How it can help PM Modi en route 2019