IFS officer Raveesh Kumar to replace Gopal Baglay as MEA spokesperson

New Delhi: Consul General of India in Frankfurt (Germany) Raveesh Kumar will be the next Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, according to several reports. This comes after Senior diplomat and current MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay was appointed as Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office on Friday.

Baglay was appointed to the post only five months ago. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved Baglay's appointment to the post for three years, an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said.

Baglay is a 1992 batch Indian Foreign Service officer. The ACC has also approved that Kwatra and Baglay would work together in the PMO for an overlapping period of two weeks to facilitate smooth transition of work, it said.

(With inputs from ANI)