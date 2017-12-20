Ignore Opposition, woo young voters: PM Modi's message to BJP cadres

NEW DELHI: Reaching out to party cadres two days after BJP's victory in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked all party members to ignore negative criticism from Opposition and focus on future victories.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Parliamentary meet on Wednesday morning. The meeting was also attended by BJP chief Amit Shah and party MPs.

The Prime Minister, in an emotional victory speech, thanked all members for their victories in Gujarat and Himachal. Work on winning new millennial voters, he added.

Briefing the media about the meet, senior party member Ananth Kumar said that PM Modi asked party members not be distracted by Opposition.

“PM said our booth level workers, with the support of people, must tread towards victory and should not be distracted by what opposition is saying about credibility and the low-level comments they are making,” said Kumar after BJP Parliamentary Party Meeting.

He further added, “PM Modi said that work should be done to bring youth forward on every platform. PM spoke about new millennium voters, those born after 2012, who will be 18 next year. He said new generation should be involved in services for country, society & development.”

One of the chief agendas to be picked up in this meeting is the Chief Ministerial faces of Gujarat and Himachal. However, no information about the same was revealed.

BJP, which pulled a landslide victory in the hill state, managed to scrape through Gujarat while facing tough opposition from the Congress.

Last week, the Prime Minister kickstarted BJP's campaign in poll-bound Meghalaya and Mizoram with two massive public rallies in Aizwal and Shillong.