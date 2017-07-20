close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

IGNOU relocating regional centres to ease students' woes: VC

"IGNOU is ravamping and relocating its regional centres logically and logistically across the country to reduce connectivity issues," the varsity's Vice Chancellor C Ravindra Kumar told PTI.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 20:03

New Delhi: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has begun the process of relocating its regional centres to ease connectivity issues faced by students and learning centres.

"IGNOU is ravamping and relocating its regional centres logically and logistically across the country to reduce connectivity issues," the varsity's Vice Chancellor C Ravindra Kumar told PTI.

The varsity will be moving on from its traditional approach of having a regional centre in each state to strategically relocating its existing 56 regional centres.

"Nine regional centres in northeast region would be untouched. However, centres in southern and northern parts of the country will be relocated to a strategic place," V V Reddy, IGNOU's regional services division director, said.

As part of the overhaul, setting up of a new regional centre in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh is also in the pipeline with the state government giving its nod.

The varsity gets around 9 percent of its total applicants every year from the northeastern states, whereas enrolments from the entire south India including Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands is the same at 9-10 percent.

"We thought rationalisation of regional centres would help more aspirants opt IGNOU," Reddy said.

The varsity receives 40 percent of its enrolments from northern India and 10 to 11 percent from western region (Maharashtra).

A committee, headed by professor Kapil Kumar, has been overseeing the process and the VC will be setting up another committee to analyse its feasibility.

"The entire process of rationalisation will be completed in a year's time," Kumar said.

Presently, IGNOU has a total of 56 regional centres across the country and over 3,000 learning centres.

TAGS

IGNOUIGNOU VCIndira Gandhi National Open UniversityIGNOU centres

From Zee News

EuropeWorld

Sexual assaults on London trains doubles in five years

Goa

Manohar Parrikar takes dig at Congress over cross-voting

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Government recommends into Gomti River Front...

Kerala

Private nurse stir ends in Kerala; Government to ensure Rs...

Maharashtra horror: Goon butchered in Dhule, CCTV footage goes viral - Watch
Maharashtra

Maharashtra horror: Goon butchered in Dhule, CCTV footage g...

Delhi

Presidential Election 2017: Out of 77 invalid votes, MPs ha...

Reading news articles on Facebook will not be free anymore?
Technology

Reading news articles on Facebook will not be free anymore?

Uttar Pradesh

Mixed response among parties to Mayawati's resignation...

SIT has decided to close 1984 riots case: Police to court
India

SIT has decided to close 1984 riots case: Police to court

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

World Bank treats road safety as public health crisis, so should we

Indian IT’s crisis of innovation: Industry has allowed arrogance to replace its original vision

DNA Edit: Privacy vs public safety

India’s population boom is busting social welfare schemes

No broadcasting blues, please