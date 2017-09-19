close
IIIT Nizvid suspends 54 students for ragging juniors

 54 students of the IIIT Nizvid, Andhra Pradesh have been suspended on Tuesday for allegedly ragging their juniors on campus.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 19, 2017 - 12:45
IIIT Nizvid suspends 54 students for ragging juniors
Representational Image

New Delhi: 54 students of the IIIT Nizvid, Andhra Pradesh have been suspended on Tuesday for allegedly ragging their juniors on campus.

The action was recommended by a 13-member committee, which was set up by the institute, to probe the August 29 incident. 

 “A total of 54 students–in their third and fourth years–have been suspended for varying durations ranging from two weeks to one year for ragging junior students on the campus,” Financial Express quoted Nuzvid IIIT Administration Officer (AO) Rama Kanth as saying. 

Earlier on August 29, the seniors had brutally assaulted 12 junior students and accused them of working at the behest of college management. 

TAGS

IIIT NizvidAndhra PradeshRagging

