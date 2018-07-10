हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IIM Ahmedabad

IIM Ahmedabad's PGP course Food and Agri-Business Management ranked best in the world

This is the third consecutive year when the institute's course emerged on the top in the international ranking. 

IIM Ahmedabad&#039;s PGP course Food and Agri-Business Management ranked best in the world
File photo

NEW DELHI: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad's two-year Post-Graduate Programme (PGP) in Food and Agri-Business Management (PGP-FABM) has been ranked number one in the world by Paris-based ranking agency Eduniversal. This is the third consecutive year when the institute's course emerged on the top in the international ranking. 

Other top institutes in the ranking are ESSEC Business School, Universidad Austral - Faculty of Business, Texas A&M University, University of Melbourne, Cornell University, University of California, Berkeley - Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics, University of British Columbia, Purdue University and Emlyon business school.

The ranking methodology focuses on three criteria:
1. The Reputation of the Programme
2. The Salary of the first employment of the graduating students
3. The Satisfaction of the students

IIM Ahmedabad's PGP Agri-Business Management offers 46 seats. The programme curriculum includes Rural Immersion Module (RIM) where students spend about three weeks in rural areas. It also offers students exchange programme in collaboration with four foreign universities, ESSEC B School, University of British Columbia (UBC), Antai College of Economics and Management, and NHH Norwegian School of Economics.

Tags:
IIM AhmedabadIIM AEduniversalParis ranking

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close