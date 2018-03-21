IIM Indore final placements 2018: Highest package touches Rs 63.45 LPA

The final placement process for PGP students at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore witnessed an increase 12% in the average batch CTC which touched Rs 18.17 Lakhs per Annum (LPA). The highest international package offered this year was Rs 63.45 LPA while the highest domestic package stood at Rs 33.04 LPA.

The 2018 placement season witnessed participation from more than 200 firms which rolled out offers to 624 students including 443 PGP participants, 68 PGP Mumbai participants along with 113 participants from the 5 year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM).

The average CTC for the IPM batch stood at Rs 15.16 LPA, registering a 21% from the previous year. The overall number of Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) extended by companies this year increased by 40% to 147.

Nearly 27% of the batch opted for Finance roles with participation of multiple Investment Banks, Private Equity and Venture Capital firms. Major recruiters include Axis Bank, Bank of America, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Edelweiss, HDFC Bank, HSBC, ICICI Bank, Indus Valley Partners, JPMorgan Chase, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Max Life Insurance, Nomura, Royal Bank of Scotland and Yes Bank.

Top recruiting firms in Consulting domain included Accenture Strategy, Boston Consulting Group, Cognizant Business Consulting, Deloitte USI, Ernst & Young, EXL Service, Infosys Management Consulting, KPMG, PricewaterhouseCoopers, etc.

Sales & Marketing also continued to be the preferred domain amongst participants with Industry giants like Asian Paints, Dabur, Godrej & Boyce, GroupM, GSK Pharma, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, HUL, ITC, L’Oréal, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, Mother Dairy, Panasonic, PepsiCo, Pidilite, Tata Steel, TimesOOH, Tolaram Group, Toppr and Vodafone recruiting in large numbers.

In the technology domain, Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, Google, HUL, HCL, IBM, Infosys, L&T infotech, MAQ Software, UHG, Wipro were the top recruiters.

In General Management, Operations and HR domain, Aditya Birla Group, Airtel, GMR, JSW Group, Mahindra & Mahindra, Microland, PayTM, Reliance Industries, Cipla, IndiaMART, Larsen & Toubro made offers.

The third batch of the five-year Integrated Programme (IPM) witnessed recruiters like Asian Paints, CP Group, Goldman Sachs, HUL, JPMorgan Chase, L’Oréal, Nomura and

UAE Exchange.