IIM Indore

IIM Lucknow professor Himanshu Rai appointed as IIM Indore Director

Himanshu Rai, a professor of Human Resource Management at IIM Lucknow has been appointed as the next Director for IIM Indore by the Board of Governors.

INDORE: Himanshu Rai, a professor of Human Resource Management at IIM Lucknow has been appointed as the next Director for IIM Indore by the Board of Governors.

Rai will take over from Professor Rishikesha T. Krishnan, current Director of IIM Indore on December 31, 2018, when his five-year term as Director ends.

An alumnus of Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, Rai has been teaching PG and Doctoral students at Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIML) since 2006. 

He's also served as the Dean of MISB Bocconi (India Campus) and worked as a Professor, SDA Bocconi School of Management, Milan, Italy. 

His core area is Human Resource Management, wherein he focuses on negotiation, mediation, arbitration, strategic HRM and leadership. 

"He frequently conducts training programmes and workshops for executives as well as bureaucrats around the world. He has earlier taught in the HR area at XLRI Jamshedpur," said a release from the institute. 

He was also the Convener of CAT in 2010.

His profile includes a stint of over eight years at Tata Steel, India, where he played a pivotal role in developing Quality Systems for his Departments and the Communication Policy for the Company. 

"Himanshu provides strategic consultancy to the Government of India, and in particular, has audited programs sponsored by the Planning Commission of India. He also provides strategic consultancy to the state governments in areas of restructuring, strategic HR management, and employee development," said IIM Indore. 

"Professor Himanshu Rai has been selected by the Board after a rigorous selection process. I am confident that he will take IIM Indore forward in keeping with our vision of being a contextually-relevant business school with world-class academic standards," said Professor Krishnan.

