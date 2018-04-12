IIMC Alumni meet 'Connections 2018' held at Kolkata, Ranchi, Bhopal

KOLKATA/RANCHI/BHOPAL: The latest state chapters of the alumni meet of Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association (IIMCAA) were held in Kolkata, Ranchi and Bhopal. The Alumni in the respective states got together and discussion on mass media. IIMCAA Connections 2018 was launched in Delhi on February 18. After organising its 2nd chapter meet at Dhenkanal in Odisha on February 26, Mumbai was the 3rd meet of 2018 calendar. Since then, the alumni association of the prestigious media institute has been organising meets in almost every city around the country.

Kolkata Meet

Connections Kolkata was held at Kenilworth Hotel in Kolkata. Several alumni, including senior journalist Subir Ghosh, Rajiv Guha, Taher Zaheer, Kaveri Kumar, Amitav Das, Shafi Shamsi, Piali Chatterjee attended the meet. N-E chapter head and senior journalist Samudra Gupta Kashyap, IIMCAA’s former vice-president Prasad Sanyal and IIMCAA secretary Devesh Khandelwal also graced the event.

Ranchi Meet

The Jharkhand Chapter meet, Connections Ranchi, was held at Capitol Hill hotel. President Manoj Singh was joined by IIMCAA secretary Aseem Ghosh, Chapter vice-president Amit Gupta, Kumar Rajesh, secretary Pranav Pratyush, treasurer Ranjit Kumar Singh and general secretary Puja Arpita Uraon among others. Following a brainstorming session, the members decided that students from the state who qualify for IIMC would be provided all kinds of help and it was also decided that the state chapter would become more active in the coming year.

Bhopal Meet

The MP Chapter meet, Connections Bhopal, was held at Marriott. Chapter head Anil Saumitra presided over the meet. Alumnus and Lok Sabha TV editor-in-chief and CEO Ashish Joshi addressed the gathering. Joshi spoke about how IIMC had brought changes in his life and in that of several others he knew. Others who attended the Bhopal meet included IIMCAA awards 2017 organiser Simrat Joshi, UP Chapter general secretary Kamlesh Rathore, Rajasthan Chapter general secretary Madhav Sharma, IIMCAA founder member Ritesh Verma, and former secretary Amit Kanaujia.