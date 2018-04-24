IIMC Alumni meet 'Connections 2018' held in Chandigarh

NEW DELHI: The latest state chapter of the alumni meet of Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association (IIMCAA) was held in Chandigarh. IIMCAA Connections 2018 was launched in Delhi on February 18. After organising its 2nd chapter meet at Dhenkanal in Odisha on February 26, Mumbai was the 3rd meet of 2018 calendar. Since then, the alumni association of the prestigious media institute has been organising meets in almost every city around the country.

The 2018 edition saw alumnus of India's most prestigious communications institution get together in 14 different cities of India and Singapore. The Chandigarh meet, at Hyatt Hotel, saw a heavy turnout of current and past students from Punjab and adjoining states.

IIMCAA Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir chapter president Alice Guram and senior journalist Dr Upendra Pandey felicitated RPF DIG Alok Kumar under the theme of "Campus Wale Bureaucrats". Gathered alumnus at the session stressed on importance of meeting at regular intervals and to hold regular mentoring sessions for young media professionals.

IIMCAA Connections began this year on 18th February from Delhi. Chandigarh was the last stop after Dhenkanal in Odisha, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Kolkata, Bhopal, Ranchi, Patna and Singapore. The 2019 edition of Connections will begin in Delhi from 17th February.

IIMCAA treasurer Deeksha Saksena, Chapter Vice President Hindol Basu, General Secretary Muni Shankar, General Secretary of Andhra Pradesh & Telangana chapter Shantiswarup Samantray, Former IIMCAA Vice President Prasad Sanyal, Former Organisation secretary Ritesh Verma, Former Secretary Amit Kanaujia, Educationist Nupur Nutan, Senior Journalist Umesh Gharera, Ashima Sahajpal, Vinayak Dutt, Abhimanyu Saha, Bharat Singh Diwakar, Rajat Sain, Divya Sharma, Anjali Pal and PR professionals Madhur Kalra, Ragini Puri, Krishna Pophale, Puja Mishra, Kanchan Sondhi and DGM of HCL MR. Mohit Aggarwal also addressed the gathering.