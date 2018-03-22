IIMC connections meet in Hyderabad, Jaipur & Ahmedabad; Gaura Nathani gets IFFCO-IIMCAA Award

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association (IIMCAA) organised its annual alumni meet Connections 2018 in Hyderabad, Jaipur and Ahmedabad.

The IIMC alumni meet Connections 2018, which started from IIMC's headquarter Delhi on February 18 is scheduled to be held in 14 cities throughout the country. The alumni meet will also be organised in Singapur and Tashkent. In April, the IIMC alumni meet will be held in Lucknow, Bengaluru and Guwahati.

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association (IIMCAA) has announced the winners of IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2018 at their annual alumni meet. The awards – which recognize the achievements and contribution of IIMCians – are given for reporting, production and advertising and public relations. This year, the number of awards have been increased from 10 to 21.

In Hyderabad, Gaura Naithani was honoured with IFFCO-IIMCAA award for Digital Original Storytelling at the IIMC alumni meet Connections. The event was organised at Dream Valley Resort. Senior journalist Prasad Nichenmetla, corporate trainer Chetan Malik and public relations expert Rajesh Parida graced the event.

The IIMCAA held its second annual connections meet in Ahmedabad on Sunday (March 18). The meet was attended by several IIMC alumnus apart from a few office-bearers of the association. A range of topics was discussed during the event whose primary objective is to establish connections between people who have studied at the prestigious IIMC.

In Jaipur, the IIMC alumni meet was held at Hilton Hotel. The event was presided by Amruta Maurya. Several IIMC alumnus, who attended the meet, was welcome in Rajasthani traditional way. The band, Agni Kula, performed at the inaugural function and earned praise.

The final event of the IIMC alumni meet Connections 2018 is scheduled to be held in Chandigarh on April 22.