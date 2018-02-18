IIMC to award contributors to journalism at reunion meet

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) will announce the winners of IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2018 at their annual alumni meet on Sunday.

The awards – which recognises the achievements and contribution of IIMCians – are given for reporting, production and advertising and public relations. This year, the number of awards have been increased from 10 to 21.

This year, the overall number of entries are have increased to 114 from 72 last year, said the institute in a release.

“IIMCAA Awards will be a very prestigious award in mass communication sector in coming years. We have received a positive response from our alumni fraternity last year and after seeing their enthusiasm, we have increased awards numbers to 21 from 10 this year. After the announcement of new awards, we have also seen a rise of 37% entries for IIMCAA Awards, which are very encouraging,” said Ashish Chakravarty, Convenor of IIMCAA Award.

This year, IIMCAA has also introduced – ‘Alumni of the Year Award’ and ‘Public Service Award’.

“Alumni of the Year Award will honour the work of one such alumnus which speaks volumes and is remarkably impactful. Public Service Award will be presented to the one, whose contribution to the society is unique and developmental on the whole. Their work will definitely inspire the generations to come,” Chakravarty added.



To appreciate rural and agriculture reporting, Agriculture Reporting Award has the highest cash prize of Rs 51,000, while Rs 21,000 is the cash prize for rural award.

“IIMCAA Connections has grown leaps & bounds since its inception in 2013. It has become an annual mega-event for IIMC Alumni, which they don’t want to miss. Through this platform, we have reached to new alumni from different fields, such as journalism, public relations, entrepreneurs, bureaucracy, academics, govt. bodies, etc,” Suresh Kumar Vashishth, President of : Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association (IIMCAA).

“The Alumni Association has spread its wings to all corners of our country as well as nations like the United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore and Uzbekistan. As India was the leading nations of Non-Aligned Movement, IIMC has taught hundreds of international students through its Developmental Journalism course. Ex-students still cherish their days at IIMC and wish to be associated with the institute. Our aim is to re-connect with them and establish international chapters in Africa, Latin America, Europe and Asia. IIMC is now a global media institute and confluence of alumni from all walks of life will enhance the brand IIMC,” added Vashishth.

“Every year, the alumni association has been organising the alumni meet on the third Sunday of February since 2013 to connect all the alumni, who work & live in across the country. Some alumni will visit the campus with their families making the event more interesting,” said Nitin Pradhan, 1990-91 batch passout and Principal Organiser, IIMCAA Connections 2018.

“Organising an event at this scale is a challenging task. Here we are grateful to the dedicated Team

IIMCAA, who are committed to this tough job. We also appreciate our sponsors - IFFCO, Indian Oil, Reliance Industries, GAIL, SAMSUNG, ONGC, Adfactors PR, befikr.in, PFC, Coca-Cola and HCL -for helping us to organise this mega event. I would like to welcome all the alumni of this great institute at the annual alumni meet and relive their moments here,” Mr. Pradhan added.