IIT Bombay, Delhi, Madras among top 50 Asian institutions, IISc slides

MUMBAI: Three Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) – Bombay, Delhi, Madras – made it to the top 50 Asian universities ranking. The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asia University Rankings 2018, released on Monday, ranks IIT Bombay at 35th position, IIT Delhi at 41, and IIT Madras at 48.

The Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, which ranked at 33 in 2017, dropped to 51st position this year.

IIT Bombay emerged as the top Indian institute with an overall score of 75.7 out of 100 and a high employee reputation index of 97.5. The institute, which ranked at 35 last year, has improved by one place score.

“The Institute performed among the top 8% in the QS Asia University Rankings. Considering there are approximately 11,900 universities globally, this made IIT Bombay one of the top 1.0% universities in Asia,” said the institute.

The top five Asian institutes as per the rankings are:

1. Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore

2. National University of Singapore (NUS), Singapore

3. The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Hong Kong

4. KAIST - Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology, South Korea

5. The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong

The QS Rankings takes in to account 10 factors or index: Academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty student ration, staff with PhD, faculty, international faculty, international students, inbound exchange students, outbound exchange students and citations per paper.