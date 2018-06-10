IIT-JEE Advanced 2018: 26 students from Anand Kumar's Super 30 crack exam

NEW DELHI: As many as 26 out of 30 students from Bihar's 'Super 30' academy cleared IIT-JEE (Advanced) 2018, the results of which were released on Sunday. The JEE Advanced 2018 results were declared on the official website of JEE Advanced - jeeadv.ac.in.
Founded by math wizard Anand Kumar in 2002, the institute trains 30 meritorious students from underprivileged sections of the society for JEE exams every year.
"It is immensely satisfying to see students from the remotest corners, where winds of development have not reached yet and life continues to be a struggle, competing with the best and the privileged lot," Kumar said.
Onirjit Goswami, Suraj Kumar, Yash Kumar and Suryakant Das - all from extremely humble backgrounds - are among those who have cleared the JEE test from the institute this year.
Goswami, son of a small factory worker in Kanpur, said he always wanted to do well in life but cracking IIT was a distant dream. "I can never forget the kind of support Anand Sir has provided to students like me," he said.
Parents of Suraj Kumar, who is a resident of Jharkhand's Giridih, have never been to school. Suraj's father, a landless farmer, is overwhelmed by the fact that his son has cracked the exam.
"Anand Sir not just mentored us free of cost, he also boosted our morale. My father does not even know what IIT stands for, but he is happy that I cracked a tough exam," Suraj Kumar said.
Yash Kumar and Suryakant Das, too, owed their success to their tutor.
"My father is a salesman at an electronic shop. Clearing IIT-JEE is a huge achievement for me. The study environment at Super-30 is very good. Anand sir always motivated us," said Yash Kumar.
In the past 16 years, around 500 students from the institute have qualified for admission to IITs.
During the training process, Kumar provides food and accommodation to all 30 students round the year. His family members, too, support his programme in every way possible.
As many of them are "first-generation learners", this success means a lot to them, the math wizard, who entered the Limca Book of World Records in 2009 for his contributions, said on Sunday. He plans to take his initiative to students across the country.
"I wish to expand Super 30, but there are various constraints. The demand for similar initiatives has grown so much across the country that I will have to find a way to reach out to more students. Super 30 will soon organise a screening test and the information will be made available on the institute's website," Anand Kumar said.
The success of Super 30 and its inspiring track record has earned the mathematician accolades not just at home, but also on foreign lands. Newsweek Magazine had included his institute in the list of four most innovative schools in the world.
A film on Super 30, starring Hrithik Roshan in the role of Anand Kumar, is expected to hit theatres early next year.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had conducted the JEE Advanced 2018 exam on May 20. The Board had released the answer keys by the month end at jeeadv.ac.in.
This year, the JEE (Advanced) was conducted by Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. Candidates who are able to secure all India rank up to 2,24,000 in JEE (Mains) appear for JEE (advanced) conducted by one of the IITs. Seat allocation will be declared on June 19.
Nearly 2.33 lakh students qualified for the JEE Advanced 2018 examination. The overall JEE Main cut-off to be eligible for JEE-Advanced had dropped this year. As per the CBSE, the cut-off in common rank was 74 as compared to 81 in 2017 and 100 in 2016. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority will announce the first seat allotment on June 27.
(With inputs from agencies)