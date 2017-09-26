IIT Kharagpur alumnus kills self by jumping off 3-storey building

Kharagpur: An IIT-Kharagpur alumnus, visiting his alma mater after years, allegedly committed suicide yesterday in the campus by jumping off the three-storey main building, the police said.

Sandip Prasad (52), an electronics and communication department student of the 1986 batch, was keen to take up a teaching job at the IIT and had approached a friend who presently teaches at the premier institute.

Prasad's friend had made arrangements for his stay in the campus as a guest, following which he came down to the campus recently.

"For the past few days, he was depressed and rarely talked to anyone," a police official said.

Prasad's body was found near the Geology department.

His family members have been contacted in Ranchi but they are yet to reach the institute, the police official added.