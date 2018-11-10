I'll see which way the wind is blowing and decide: Ramdas Athawale on leaving BJP

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ramdas Athawale

I&#039;ll see which way the wind is blowing and decide: Ramdas Athawale on leaving BJP

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday clarified that he will not be joining Congress party for now and will be a part of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking at an event in Mumbai, Athawale confirmed that he has been asked to join Congress by its leader Naseem Khan.

Athawale said that he remained with Congress for 10-15 years and intends to remain with BJP for the same period of time, news agency ANI reported. 

I will be here till the time the current government stays in power. I will decide on switching sides when I figure out which way the wind is blowing," he added.

Earlier, Republican Party of India (RPI) chief had claimed that he would contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Mumbai South Central constituency. Interestingly, the sitting member of Parliament from the Mumbai South Central seat is Shiv Sena`s Rahul Shewale who contested the 2014 polls as a joint candidate of both, Shiv Sena and BJP.

Athawale had earlier on October 31 said that it would not be right to bring an ordinance for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He maintained that the unity between Hindus and Muslims should not be disturbed at any cost, which, he feels, won't be good for the social fabric of the country.

''My party's stand is that unity between Hindus and Muslims shouldn't be disturbed. If a decision is taken for temple then it should be taken for Mosque as well. I think the demand for an ordinance that is being done is not right,'' Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said.

(With Agency Inputs)

