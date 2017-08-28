close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Illegal immigrants will have to go: Rijiju on Rohingyas

Minister of State for Home Affairs on Monday said that people illegally staying in India will have to go.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 - 21:45

New Delhi: Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Monday said that people illegally staying in India will have to go, including the Rohingyas.

"Anyone who is staying in India illegally has to go away. There is a proper process for deportation," Rijiju said.

The government is preparing to deport around 40,000 Rohingya Muslims back to Myanmar. Around 16,500 of these refugees are registered with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), that has issued them identity cards.

"What I said in Parliament is based on position of law. It is wrong to demonise India. India has accepted the largest number of refugees in the world. So whether it is UNHCR or any other organisation, they have no right to criticise our government," Rijiju said after the government drew flak from human rights advocacy groups and others for its proposed move. 

He said the Home Ministry has issued a directive to set up a task force in every district to identify illegal immigrants and "start the process of deportation as per law". 

He said that India cannot go on accepting migrants "indefinitely".

"What I am saying is that we are not just throwing them away. We are deporting them as per a legally laid procedure… India has immense respect for human rights and human dignity," the Minister said.

Rijiju had earlier this month told Parliament that the central government had directed state authorities to identify and deport illegal immigrants, including Rohingyas.
 

TAGS

illegal immigrantsRohingyasRohingya MuslimsUNHCRKiren Rijiju

From Zee News

DelhiHaryana

All welcome Ram Rahim sentence, BJP dubs him a 'thug...

Report on violence after Ram Rahim&#039;s conviction sent to Centre by Haryana govt
Haryana

Report on violence after Ram Rahim's conviction sent t...

Tamil Nadu

AIADMK general council to meet Sep 12 to remove Sasikala

World

Islamic State claims deadly stabbing of policeman in Russia...

32 more die in Bihar floods, situation in WB, Assam improves
AssamBihar

32 more die in Bihar floods, situation in WB, Assam improve...

UP floods: Two more die, toll rises to 102
Uttar Pradesh

UP floods: Two more die, toll rises to 102

Aim to double farmers&#039; income by 2022 to tackle suicides: Govt to SC
India

Aim to double farmers' income by 2022 to tackle suicid...

People of state getting killed in war waged by Pakistan: J&amp;K DGP SP Vaid
Jammu and Kashmir

People of state getting killed in war waged by Pakistan: J...

Technology

VMware to help HP Inc simplify device lifecycle management

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Game of Thrones season 7 finale review: Reality of 'The Great War' dawns on players!

Unholy nexus of state and sect

Solving India's health problems

Fidelity to the law marked Justice Khehar’s stint as CJI

DNA Edit: Millions of urban poor live without shelters