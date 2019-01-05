Illegal sand mining: CBI raids residence of IAS officer B Chandrakala, others in UP, Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday carried out fresh raids at more than 12 locations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi in connection with illegal sand mining case.

According to news agency ANI, the raids were conducted at multiple locations in Delhi, Lucknow, Kanpur, Hamirpur and Jalaun in connection with the illegal sand mining in Uttar Pradesh.

The CBI teams raided the residences of several senior government officers, including IAS officer B Chandrakala, said media reports.

Chandrakala is said to be hugely popular on social media for her crusade against corruption. Chandrakala is 2008 batch IAS officer of the UP cadre. She hails from Telangana.

Videos of the woman IAS officer reprimanding erring civic official in UP's Bulandshahr had gone viral on social media a few months ago.

According to media reports, an 11-member team of the CBI raided Chandrakala's residence in Lucknow and seized several important documents in connection with the case.

Chandrakala has come under scanner for allegedly bypassing rules and regulations for granting licenses for sand mining during her tenure as District Magistrate of Hamirpur in 2012.

The agency also conducted raids at the residences of BSP leader Satyadev Dikshit and SP MLC Ramesh Mishra in Hamirpur in connection with the illegal sand mining case.

The CBI is believed to be currently investigating the charges of illegal mining in five districts of Uttar Pradesh - Shamli, Hamirpur, Fatehpur, Siddharthnagar, and Deoria.

The central probe agency has taken up the matter on the directions of Allahabad High Court in July 2017.

As per reports, the high court had directed the CBI to probe the matter after a plea was filed alleging that illegal mining was taking place in the state with an active role of government officials.

It may be recalled that several policemen and government officials have been killed for raising voice against illegal sand mining.