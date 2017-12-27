I'm confident Jairam Thakur's team will work tirelessly for Himachal Pradesh: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who attended the oath-taking ceremony of Jairam Thakur as the 14th CM of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, expressed confidence that the new BJP government would work tirelessly for the people.

The PM posted on Twitter, "Congratulations to Jairam Thakur and all those who took oath today. I am confident this team will work tirelessly and serve the people of Himachal Pradesh with exceptional diligence."

Congratulations to Shri Jairam Thakur and all those who took oath today. I am confident this team will work tirelessly and serve the people of Himachal Pradesh with exceptional diligence. pic.twitter.com/rmHbCEeULO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 27, 2017

The swearing in ceremony of the Council of Ministers of Himachal Pradesh took place in the midst of great fervour. pic.twitter.com/CeYlpEa0sI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 27, 2017

I thank the people of Shimla for the warm welcome. pic.twitter.com/YsbdScY9Py — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 27, 2017

Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 52-year-old Thakur, a five-time MLA from Seraj and other ministers which included six new faces.

Thakur is the first CM from the second largest Mandi district of Himachal. He had earlier served as minister from 2009 to 2012. He was the state BJP chief from 2006 to 2009.

The new ministers include Mohinder Singh, Krishan Kapoor, Suresh Bharadwaj, Anil Sharma, Sarveen Chowdhary, Ram Lal Markanda, Vipin Parmar, Virender Kanwar, Gobind Thakur, Rajiv Saizal and Vikram Singh.

The ceremony was attended by BJP chief Amit Shah, BJP veteran LK Advani and a host of union ministers like Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and JP Nadda.

CMs of BJP-ruled states such as Yogi Adityanath, Manohar Lal Khattar, Devendra Fadanvis and Sarbanand Sonowal were also present on the occasion.

The BJP won 44 out of 68 seats in the state Assembly outsing the Congress.

(With PTI inputs)