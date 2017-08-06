'I'm lucky to not be the daughter of a common man': Victim 'stalked' by Haryana BJP Chief's son

Chandigarh: The victim, who was allegedly stalked by Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state President Subhash Barala's son Vikas and his friend yesterday, thanked Chandigarh Police for rescuing her on time.

Pointing out how lucky she was of not being a common man's daughter, which in case, the matter would not have been taken seriously the victim on her Facebook page wrote,"I'm lucky, it seems, to not be the daughter of a common man, because what chance would they have against such VIPs? I'm also lucky, because I'm not lying raped and murdered in a ditch somewhere."

"I was coming back to my home when they started stalking me. They tried to threaten me by trying to stop my car. Suddenly, they came in front of my car and blocked the way. I reversed my car immediately and called the police. Police heard whole the matter and assured me of providing the help. Soon the police came and arrested the accused. I am very thankful to Chandigarh Police who came to my rescue on time," she added further.

Earlier in the day, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had rubbished Opposition's demand to act against BJP state president Subhash Barala saying it was not right to punish the party leader for his son's crime.

"I came to know about this incident. Chandigarh Police has filed the complaint and I believe they will take appropriate action. This matter is not related with Subhash Barala but with an individual. So action would be taken against his son," said Haryana Chief Minister.

Vikas was arrested yesterday on charges of stalking daughter of an IAS officer.

On the basis of complaint filed by daughter of the IAS officer, a case was registered against Vikas and other youth under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Following the incident, the Congress has urged the state government and the police to do the needful."This is an unfortunate incident. Now, the law and order should take its own course. The government and the police must act," Congress leader Ashok Tanwar said.