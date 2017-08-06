close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

'I'm lucky to not be the daughter of a common man': Victim 'stalked' by Haryana BJP Chief's son

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said it was not right to punish the BJP leader for his son's crime.

﻿
Last Updated: Sunday, August 6, 2017 - 11:50
&#039;I&#039;m lucky to not be the daughter of a common man&#039;: Victim &#039;stalked&#039; by Haryana BJP Chief&#039;s son
Pic Courtesy: ANI

Chandigarh: The victim, who was allegedly stalked by Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state President Subhash Barala's son Vikas and his friend yesterday, thanked Chandigarh Police for rescuing her on time. 

Pointing out how lucky she was of not being a common man's daughter, which in case, the matter would not have been taken seriously the victim on her Facebook page wrote,"I'm lucky, it seems, to not be the daughter of a common man, because what chance would they have against such VIPs? I'm also lucky, because I'm not lying raped and murdered in a ditch somewhere."

"I was coming back to my home when they started stalking me. They tried to threaten me by trying to stop my car. Suddenly, they came in front of my car and blocked the way. I reversed my car immediately and called the police. Police heard whole the matter and assured me of providing the help. Soon the police came and arrested the accused. I am very thankful to Chandigarh Police who came to my rescue on time," she added further. 

Earlier in the day, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had rubbished Opposition's demand to act against BJP state president Subhash Barala saying it was not right to punish the party leader for his son's crime.

"I came to know about this incident. Chandigarh Police has filed the complaint and I believe they will take appropriate action. This matter is not related with Subhash Barala but with an individual. So action would be taken against his son," said Haryana Chief Minister.

Vikas was arrested yesterday on charges of stalking daughter of an IAS officer.

On the basis of complaint filed by daughter of the IAS officer, a case was registered against Vikas and other youth under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Following the incident, the Congress has urged the state government and the police to do the needful."This is an unfortunate incident. Now, the law and order should take its own course. The government and the police must act," Congress leader Ashok Tanwar said.

TAGS

HaryanaBJPstalkvictimHaryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

From Zee News

AmericasWorld

Venezuela slammed for firing dissenting attorney general

Nine high courts oppose all-India service for lower judiciary
India

Nine high courts oppose all-India service for lower judicia...

Five years of Curiosity: NASA goes back in time to celebrate Mars rover&#039;s anniversary - Watch
Space

Five years of Curiosity: NASA goes back in time to celebrat...

India

Economist Rajiv Kumar is new Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog

Muzaffarnagar: Uttar Pradesh ATS arrests Bangladeshi terrorist associated with Ansarullah Bangla Team
India

Muzaffarnagar: Uttar Pradesh ATS arrests Bangladeshi terror...

Hiroshima commemorates 72nd anniversary of atomic bombing
WorldAsia

Hiroshima commemorates 72nd anniversary of atomic bombing

Surviving baby panda in &#039;perfect health&#039; says French zoo
Environment

Surviving baby panda in 'perfect health' says Fre...

US in rare bull&#039;s-eye for total solar eclipse on August 21
Space

US in rare bull's-eye for total solar eclipse on Augus...

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on &#039;stalking&#039; case: Can&#039;t punish Subhash Barala for son&#039;s crime
India

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on 'stalking' case...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Falling prey to a game of death: Blue Whale Challenge shows the ugly underbelly of the Internet

Usha's Pati is new Up-Rashtrapati: From law student to upholder of Constitution

US turns away from Pak, China serenades Islamabad

Chilarai: The swift-as-a-kite fearless Koch warrior

The renewable energy revolution in India