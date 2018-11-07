हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IMA

Indian Medical Association advises people to avoid firecrackers, alcohol this Diwali

The advisory from the medical body comes amid concerns over rising air pollution in the national capital and adjoining areas.

Indian Medical Association advises people to avoid firecrackers, alcohol this Diwali

New Delhi: In a bid to limit the rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has on Wednesday asked people to avoid bursting of firecrackers and abstain from consuming alcohol in order to prevent health hazards.

Joint Secretary of the IMA, Dr Anil Goyal, urged the public to have a safer Diwali by avoiding the use of firecrackers and alcohol. 

"Being festivals, exchange of sweet would definitely take place, but I urge the diabetic and heart patients to consume lesser sweets to avoid health consequences," Dr Goyal said.

He further said, "If you face severe chest pain, breathlessness, teary eyes or any other complications, you should immediately rush to the emergency doctors."

The advisory from the medical body comes amid concerns over rising air pollution in the national capital and adjoining areas.

On Wednesday, Delhi's air quality index showed a slight improvement due to the high-speed wind. According to the system of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), "The overall Air Quality index of Delhi at 8:30 am was recorded at 320, which falls under 'the very poor' category."

In order to combat the rising air pollution crisis, former IMA president KK Agarwal on Tuesday suggested that people must avoid burning of candles and any other products which produce smoke and keeps medicine handy if suffering from Asthma, diabetes and any respiratory diseases.

Notably, an AQ1 between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe or hazardous.

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags:
IMAfirecrackersAir pollution

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close