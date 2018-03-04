IMA, Delhi bar associations support DCW's 'Rape Roko' campaign

NEW DELHI: The Indian Medical Association and the district court bar associations in Delhi today extended their support to the DCW's 'Rape Roko' campaign, launched after the brutal rape of an eight-month-old baby in January.

Through the movement, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) is demanding the completion of trials of sexual crimes cases against women and children by fast-track courts within six months and the death penalty to child rapists.

In a letter addressed to DCW chief Swati Maliwal, the IMA said: "We strongly support the people's movement 'Rape Roko' launched by DCW chief to demand a robust criminal justice system which ensures cases of sexual crimes against women and children are tried by fast-track courts within six months and rapists of children are essentially accorded death penalty as a strong deterrent for others against such crimes".

The IMA has requested their state and local branches in Delhi to join the movement.

The co-ordination committee of all district court bar associations in Delhi have also supported the movement, a senior DCW official said.

In a letter addressed to the DCW chief, they said that the movement initiated by her is the need of the hour.

The associations also said that the unspent Nirbhaya Fund should be immediately utilised for the welfare of women and girls.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal is on a Satyagraha since January 31 after the brutal rape of an eight-month-old baby earlier that month and has pledged not to return home until March 8 - the day celebrated as the International Women's Day.