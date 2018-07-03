हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IMD warning

IMD forecast: Heavy rains likely in Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Bihar and other states

On Wednesday, heavy rains are likely in Goa, Karnataka, Gujarat, West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

IMD forecast: Heavy rains likely in Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Bihar and other states

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that heavy to very heavy rains are likely in parts of Uttarakhand, Konkan and Goa, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on Tuesday.

According to a warning released by the weather department, heavy rain may also occur in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, north Haryana, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, heavy rains are likely in Goa, Karnataka, Gujarat, West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

This comes even as the weather department has forecast heavy rainfall in Mumbai for next 72 hours. The maximum city has been struggling since Tuesday morning because of downpour, which even led to the collapse of a foot-over bridge in Andheri area.

Suburban train services were severely hit on all lines of the network in Mumbai. The maximum rail traffic could be restored only by Tuesday evening. The up line going towards Churchgate was restored on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile in Uttarakhand, the weather department had cautioned tourists and locals as monsoon lashed major parts of the state. The IMD had hinted at the possibility of landslides in parts of the hilly region.

Tags:
IMD warningWeather AlertWeather UpdateRain updateMonsoon updateMonsoon

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close