IMD forecasts very heavy rain for Vidarbha, Goa and Konkan

Most of Indias west coast is likely to receive heavy rain over the next three days, the IMD has said.

Representational image

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for very heavy rainfall in the Vidarbha and Konkan & Goa regions, and recommended that residents of these regions take safety precautions. It has also issued alerts to nearby regions such as Telangana, Chhattisgarh, central Maharashtra and north coastal Karnataka.

The IMD has said all of peninsular India, barring Tamil Nadu and Odisha, could see heavy showers across the day on Saturday.

The Met has also forecast very heavy rain for the Vidarbha region on Sunday. Nagpur has already received very heavy rain through Friday and Saturday morning. The city received a whopping 282 mm of rain in the 24-hour period beginning Friday morning.

However, the IMD forecasts give no respite from very heavy rain for coastal Karnataka and the Konkan & Goa region, which includes Mumbai, which experienced a relatively rain-free day on Friday.

Heavy rainfall may also be experienced in southern Karnataka and Kerala over the weekend, the weatherman has said.

Residents of all eight states of the Northeast have been cautioned to remain prepared for heavy rain over the coming three days.

The IMD also provided an update on the progress of the monsoon. "The axis of monsoon trough at mean sea level continues to pass through Amritsar, Chandigarh, Shahjahanpur, Gorakhpur, Nawada, Bankura, Digha and thence East­southeastwards to East central Bay of Bengal," the bulletin read.

