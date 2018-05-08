IMD issues fresh warning of storm for Punjab, Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh and Delhi

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an alert forecasting that under the influence of the present western disturbance over Jammu and Kashmir and neighbourhood, the cyclonic circulation over Haryana and neighbourhood and a north­south trough from east Uttar Pradesh to Vidarbha in lower levels, thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and moderate squall (speed between 50 to 70 kmph) is very likely to continue at isolated places over J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and west UP during next 24 hours.

Hailstorm is also likely at isolated places over HP and Uttarakhand during the same period, they said, adding that maximum temperatures very likely to remain in the range of 40-­44°C over Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, interior Maharashtra and over some parts of Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, coastal Andhra Pradesh and north interior Karnataka during next two days.

Forecast and warning for any day are valid from 08:30 hours IST of day till 08:30 hours IST of next day.

IMD warning for May 9:

- Thunderstorm accompanied with squall (wind speed reaching 50­-70 kmph) and hail very likely at isolated places over sub-­Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

- Thunderstorm accompanied with squall (wind speed reaching 50-­70 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

- Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds very likely at isolated places over south interior Karnataka. Heavy rain very likely at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya.

- Heatwave conditions likely at one or two pockets over Vidarbha.

IMD warning for May 10:

- Thunderstorm accompanied with squall (wind speed reaching 50­-70 kmph) very likely at isolated places over gangetic West Bengal.

- Heatwave conditions likely at one or two pockets over Vidarbha and Rajasthan.

All India weather inference issued by the IMD on Tuesday at 12:20 pm:

- The western disturbance as an upper air cyclonic circulation at 3.1 km above mean sea level over J&K and neighbourhood persists and the trough aloft with its axis at 5.8 km above mean sea level now runs roughly along Long. 74°E to the north of Lat 30°N.

- The cyclonic circulation over Haryana and neighbourhood extending up to 0.9 km above mean sea level persists.

- The trough at 1.5 km above mean level runs from Punjab to Madhya Maharashtra across west UP and MP, now seen at 0.9km above mean level from east UP to Vidarbha across east MP.

- A cyclonic circulation lies over south Rajasthan and adjoining north Gujarat extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level.

- The cyclonic circulation over sub-­Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and neighbourhood, now lies over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and adjoining Bihar extending up to 0.9 km above mean sea level.

- The cyclonic circulation over southeast Arabian Sea, now lies over central parts of south Arabian sea extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level.

(Content courtesy - India Meteorological Department / imd.gov.in)