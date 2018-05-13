IMD issues fresh warning of thunderstorm, squall for north and east India on Monday

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department has warned of thunderstorm accompanied with squall (wind speed reaching 50­-70 kmph) 'very likely' at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Odisha on Monday.

IMD warning for May 14, 2018:

- Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds very likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Telangana, Rayalaseema, South interior Karnataka and Tamilnadu and Puducherry.

- Heavy rain very likely at isolated places over Odisha.

- Heatwave conditions very likely at some places over southwest UP, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Marathawada.

- Duststorm very likely at isolated places over Rajasthan.

IMD warning for May 15, 2018:

- Thunderstorm accompanied with squall (wind speed reaching 50­-70 kmph) and hail very likely at isolated places over J&K, HP and Uttarakhand.

- Thunderstorm accompanied with squall (wind speed reaching 50­-70 kmph) very likely at isolated places over gangetic West Bengal.

- Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds very likely at isolated places over Odisha and south interior Karnataka.

- Heatwave conditions very likely at some places over Rajasthan and Vidarbha.

Dust storm, rain lash parts of Haryana, Punjab, Delhi

A sudden dust storm and rain hit several parts of Punjab and Haryana, including Faridabad and Gurgaon, on Sunday evening. After hot weather conditions prevailed through the day, the dust storm brought relief to residents in several cities, including Chandigarh, Sonipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Karnal, Ambala, Panchkula, Jhajjar, Gurgaon and Faridabad.

Strong winds swept through Haryana as the weather changed suddenly and light rain lashed several areas of the state, a meteorological department official said in Chandigarh, PTI reported. Several parts of Punjab also experienced light rain.

Chandigarh earlier on Sunday had recorded a maximum temperature of 39.1C, a notch above the normal. In Haryana, Ambala recorded a maximum temperature of 39.4C, Hisar 41.6C, Bhiwani 41C, Karnal 39C and Narnaul 42.5C. Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala in Punjab, too, registered above normal temperatures of 39.5C, 40.7C and 40C respectively.

Also, a squall and dust storm with a wind speed of up to 109 kmph barrelled through Delhi and neighbouring areas on Sunday, affecting flight, rail and metro operations, uprooting trees, and leading to incidents of wall collapse. The sky turned dark grey around 4:30 pm. Gusty winds and rain lashed the national capital, causing the temperature to drop around 10 notches to 25.2 degrees Celsius.

The officials said two squalls whipped through the national capital. One clocking 109 kmph hit the Safdarjung area at 4:44 pm and continued till 4:46 pm. The other gusting to 96 kmph battered the Palam area at 4:33 pm.

(With imd.gov.in and PTI inputs)