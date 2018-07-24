हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rain

IMD issues fresh warning, rain likely to hit parts of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday

Agra, Mathura, Aligarh, Sambhal, Raebareli, Sitapur, Bahraich, Mainpuri, Kanpur(D), Etawah, Auraiya, Farrukhabad districts and adjoining areas are expected to reel under showers.

IMD issues fresh warning, rain likely to hit parts of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday
Representational Image

New Delhi: Rain accompanied by thundershowers is likely to hit parts of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, predicted the India Metereological Department, Lucknow. Agra, Mathura, Aligarh, Sambhal, Raebareli, Sitapur, Bahraich, Mainpuri, Kanpur(D), Etawah, Auraiya, Farrukhabad districts and adjoining areas are expected to reel under showers.

Isolated places over west Madhya Pradesh and east Rajasthan are very likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. 

Heavy to very heavy rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over Gujarat Region.

Heavy rain is expected at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, west Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, west Rajasthan, east Madhya Pradesh, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha and coastal Karnataka.

