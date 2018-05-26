IMD issues fresh warning, says cyclone Mekunu to hit coasts of Goa

NEW DELHI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a fresh warning about severe cyclonic storm Mekunu in western coastal state Goa. It warned fishermen not to venture out into the sea and informed that waves as high as 3 to 3.2 metres are likely to hit the shore.

Drishti Marine, an agency appointed by Goa state government for life guard duties said, "People are also not being allowed into the sea."

Earlier in the day, the cyclone claimed lives of two people, including a child, were killed while three others went missing in the Omani province of Dhofar after it hit the southern region of the Gulf Arab country. The three missing were Asian nationals.

Mekunu started to weaken to a tropical storm in Oman and authorities began clearing operations on Saturday after the heavy rain but warned residents to stay in their homes, with run-off from river valleys flooding most main roads in Dhofar.

The cyclone also killed at least seven people in the Yemeni island of Socotra while at least 40 people went missing. Yemen declared a state of emergency on Thursday for Socotra, which lies between southern Yemen and the Horn of Africa and is renowned for its unique animal and plant life.

Warning:

As the system is expected to move away from Indian coast, no adverse weather is expected along and off west coast of India and Lakshadweep.

(i) Wind warning:

Gale winds speed reaching 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph is very likely to prevail over westcentral Arabian Sea off south Oman-southeast Yemen coasts during next 03 hours and will decrease thereafter becoming squally wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph by the evening of 26th May, 2018.

(ii) Sea condition:

Sea condition will be very high to high over westcentral Arabian Sea along & off south Omansoutheast Yemen coasts during next three hours and will improve gradually thereafter becoming rough by evening of today, the 26th May, 2018.

(iii) Fishermen Warning

Fishermen are advised not to venture into Westcentral Arabian Sea along & off south Omansoutheast Yemen coasts during next 12 hours.

(With inputs from agencies)