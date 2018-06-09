हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi dust storm

Shortly after IMD warning, dust storm, rain hit parts of Delhi-NCR

Private weather forecasting agency Skymet too forecasted pre-Monsoon weather activities in Delhi and adjoining area.

Shortly after IMD warning, dust storm, rain hit parts of Delhi-NCR

NEW DELHI: Duststorm accompanied with strong winds hit parts of Delhi and NCR or Saturday. Issuing a fresh warning, the Indian Meteorological Department said that dust storm or thunderstorm accompanied with light rain and squall is likely to hit the national capital and its adjoining areas in the next three hours.

The MET department also predicted that the wind speed will go upto 70 to 80 KMPH. "Dust storm or thunderstorm accompanied with light rain and squall with wind speed upto 70 to 80 KMPH would occur over Delhi and NCR during next 3 hours," forecasted IMD.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Private weather forecasting agency Skymet too forecasted pre-Monsoon weather activities in Delhi and adjoining area. It said, "Delhi and adjoining cities such as Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad are also likely to observe pre-Monsoon weather activities. The wind speed at the time of weather activities would be 50 to 60 kmph gusting up to 70 kmph in some areas."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

According to the private weather forecasting agency, even though the intensity of these pre-Monsoon activities would be less as compared to the storm experienced in May, uprooting of trees and electric poles may take place.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

These on and off pre-Monsoon activities are expected to bring down the temperatures leading to a relief from the scorching heat, Skymet added.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags:
Delhi dust stormDelhi thunderstormIMDDelhi weather reportDelhi Weather

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close