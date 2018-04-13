हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Weather in India

IMD issues 'severe weather warning' for parts of south, north-east India

Thunderstorm accompanied with squall is very likely at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Kerala and Lakshadweep. Fishermen in Maldives-Lakshadweep area too have been warned of heavy rain.

Representational image courtesy Pixabay

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather warning and predicted "heavy rains" at isolated places over Kerala on Saturday.

Thunderstorm accompanied with squall is very likely at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Kerala and Lakshadweep, it said.

Isolated places over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, coastal and interior Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Tamilnadu are also very likely to witness thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds.

"Squally weather with wind speed occasionally reaching 40?-50 kmph is very likely to prevail over the Maldives-Lakshadweep area. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas," the IMD said.

Thunderstorm accompanied with squall is very likely at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya Odisha, north interior Karnataka on Sunday. 

