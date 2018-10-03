हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kerala

IMD issues 'very heavy rain' warning for Kerala, CM seeks Centre’s help

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also announced that the IMD had issued a warning about a low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea close to Sri Lankan coast.

Pic Courtesy: Reuters (File photo)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy falls warning in parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also announced that the IMD had issued a warning about a low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea close to Sri Lankan coast.

The Chief Minister further said that a red alert had been issued for three districts for Sunday, October 7. The state government has also asked the Centre for five companies of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

He said that fishermen have also been asked to reach safer coast by Friday, October 5, in the wake of the alert issued by the IMD.

Addressing mediapersons, the Kerala Chief Minister said, “Fishermen have been advised to reach safer coast by October 5. Warning has been issued. Red alert has been declared in three districts for October 7.”

“Disaster Management Authority has met to assess the situation. We have sought support from central agencies and asked for five companies of NDRF,” Vijayan further said.

According to the Kerala Chief Minister, administrations in different districts have already been alerted and have also been asked to take all necessary actions to handle the crisis. “District administration has been directed to take necessary action to handle the crisis. Tourists have been advised not to travel to hilly regions, especially to Munnar to see the Neelakurinji,” said Vijayan.

“IMD has issued a warning about a low-pressure area in the Arabian sea close to Sri Lankan coast. This is likely to develop into a cyclonic storm and a warning has been issued on the same. The predicted trajectory will be along the coast of Lakshadweep,” he further said.

Last month, Kerala witnessed incessant rain and worst floods in a century. The deadly monsoon rains savaged the state with heavy rain and severe floods. The rain and floods claimed 231 lives since August 8 in the second spell of the monsoon.

