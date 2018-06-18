हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
IMD

IMD issues warning of heavy rainfall in Karnataka, Kerala, Goa

In a warning issued by the meteorological department, there will be no significant change in the temperatures over the next 2-3 days.

Representational image

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rain on the western coastline of India, mainly comprising of isolated places over Goa and Konkan coast.

IMD has also warned that isolated places over Kerala, coastal Karnataka and Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to receive heavy rainfall.

Karnataka is likely to receive more showers after the water level in the reservoirs of Cauvery river basin had gone up due to rainfall on Monday.

The meteorological department, on their website, also mentioned that thunderstorm will accompany gusty winds and lightning over the eastern coastline of India. The areas include Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema, north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and south interior Karnataka.

While eastern and western coastlines are likely to receive rainfall, heat wave conditions will prevail over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and at one or two pockets over Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand.

There will not be any significant change in the temperatures over most parts of the country during next 2-3 days, the report said.

IMD warning for 19th June -

  • Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places very likely over Konkan & Goa and heavy at isolated places over Kerala, coastal Karnataka and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
  • Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and lightning very likely at isolated places over Tamilnadu, Rayalaseema, north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and south interior Karnataka.
  • Heat wave conditions are very likely at some places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and at one or two pockets over Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand.
