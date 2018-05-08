IMD issues warning of storm, squall in north and east India on Wednesday

New Delhi: The Met department on Tuesday warned that thunderstorms and squalls with a wind speed of up to 70 kmph are 'very likely' in Uttarakhand and parts of eastern India on Wednesday, signalling that the freak weather phenomenon over northern India has moved eastward.

In an advisory, the department also said thunderstorms with gusty winds are 'very likely' in parts of Himachal Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. It said a similar weather pattern is likely to be witnessed in West Bengal, and in six of the seven northeastern states, except Mizoram.

India Meteorological Department's (IMD) warning for May 9:

- Thunderstorm accompanied with squall (wind speed reaching 50­70 kmph) and hail very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Bihar and sub­-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

- Thunderstorm accompanied with squall (wind speed reaching 50­70 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Jharkhand, gangetic West Bengal.

- Thunderstorm/ duststorm very likely at isolated places west Rajasthan.

- Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds very likely at isolated places over HP, UP, east Rajasthan, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, south interior Karnataka, north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Tamilnadu and Kerala.

- Heavy rain very likely at isolated places over Tamilnadu, south interior Karnataka and Kerala.

- Heatwave conditions likely at one or two pockets over Vidarbha, interior Odisha and west parts of Jharkhand.

Dust storms, rain hit northern states on May 8, 2018:

Dust storms, rain and thunder lashed parts of northern India on Tuesday, uprooting trees and blowing the roofs off homes in HP's Shimla district but striking with less fury in other places. Normal life was also disrupted in parts of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.

A severe storm, accompanied by hail and rain, hit Shimla and other parts of HP, while the higher reaches of the state experienced snowfall. The hailstorm triggered traffic jams, snapped power supply, uprooted trees and blew off roofs in parts of Shimla district. Rainwater flooded the main roads and entered some buildings in the state capital.

Hail storm & rain lashes Shimla. 'In last 24 hours, rain has been recorded in all parts of #HimachalPradesh. Even today some parts might receive rainfall & hailstorm. Both Shimla & Kangra received hailstorm today. No damage reported,' Manmohan Singh, State IMD Director. pic.twitter.com/6hdk4WnI5p — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2018

In Rajasthan, a dust storm hit places in Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions and isolated areas in Jaipur, Ajmer and Kota regions. Officials said no loss to life or major damage to property was reported till late evening, PTI reported. Strong winds hit Ajmer, Jaipur, Sikar and nearby areas in the morning on Tuesday leaving trees uprooted and sign boards damaged. Moderate to light rains occurred at places in Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur and Ajmer divisions while the weather remained dry in other divisions, according to the Met department.

Parts of Delhi witnessed a dust storm coupled with a drizzle in the evening on Tuesday. Light to moderate rains lashed parts of Punjab and Haryana, including Chandigarh, leading to a sharp fall in temperature. Ambala, Panchkula, Mohali and Patiala were also hit by rain in the two states.

(With Agency inputs)