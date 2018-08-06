IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued warning of heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh. It is also reported that the temperature has dipped by 4 to 5 degrees than normal temperatures.

Increase in the humidity level in all regions has also been reported.

IMD Director for Shimla, Manmohan Singh on Monday told ANI that heavy to very heavy rainfall in all the districts is expected over the next 48 hours.

"Humidity is at 100% in all regions," Singh added.

According to media reports, heavy rainfall across Himachal Pradesh caused landslides in several places on Monday. Landslides are a common occurrence in the Monsoon season in the state with many roads getting regularly blocked due to falling stones and boulders. Apart from posing a threat to life, heavy rainfall also makes it a challenge to drive in mountainous terrain.

Heavy rainfall has been lashing throughout the country including states like Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Reports of waterlogging in various cities such as Kanpur and Dehradun came in.