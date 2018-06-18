हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Weather

IMD predicts thundershowers, high-speed winds across Delhi and NCR

While Delhi woke up to a sunny Monday (June 18), IMD has predicted weather to change as the day progresses.

File photo

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department has predicted light rain and thundershowers for the capital and adjoining areas for Monday, with wind speeds possibly reaching up to 60kmph.

Delhi has been witnessing a spell of hot and humid weather but the IMD has said that the weather could take a turn around noon on Tuesday. Rain could lead to some relief from the stifling heat and, more importantly, bring down pollution levels in the city.

The capital and adjoining areas witnessed dusty conditions last week which led to a major spike in PM 2.5 and PM 10 levels. A haze hovered over the city for most parts of the week with environment ministry blaming dust-laden winds from Rajasthan. While the pollution levels have since climbed down, it remains in the 'poor' to 'very poor' category. 

The maximum temperature on Monday is likely to stay around 37 degree celsius with humidity in the range of 60 to 80 per cent.

