हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India Meteorological Department

IMD warns of heavy rain in parts of Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat, AP, Telangana, TN

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall at isolated places across coastal and south interior Karnataka, Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch regions, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamilnadu and Kerala.

IMD warns of heavy rain in parts of Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat, AP, Telangana, TN

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall at isolated places across coastal and south interior Karnataka, Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch regions, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamilnadu and Kerala.

The weatherman also warned of heavy rain at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Gujarat region, south Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Odisha, Uttarakhand, north Haryana, Chandigarh and north Punjab.

Rough to very rough sea conditions are likely to prevail over central, south and northwest Arabian Sea and central and south Bay of Bengal, informed the IMD. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea over these areas.

The southwest Monsoon has been vigorous over Gujarat State and active over Madhya Maharashtra and Kerala. It has been subdued over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Tags:
India Meteorological DepartmentIMD

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close