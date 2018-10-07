IMD warns of heavy rainfall in southern states in next 24 hours; Coast Guard on alert, disaster relief teams on standby

CHENNAI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar Islands in the next 24 hours prompting the Coast Guard to deploy ships and disaster response teams being directed to remain on maximum alert.
The IMD, in its latest bulletin issued at 1700 hours on October 7, said that south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar Islands will receive heavy rainfall at isolated places.
''Squally winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph are very likely over Lakshadweep area and southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea, west-central and adjoining south-west Arabian Sea, south-east and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal and Andaman Islands. Rough to very rough Sea Conditions are likely to prevail over above-mentioned areas. Fishermen are advised
not to venture into these areas. Those who are out at Sea over the Bay of Bengal are advised to return to coast,'' the IMD bulletin said.
The Regional Meteorological Department also said on Sunday that a well-marked low pressure has formed in the Bay of Bengal and is expected to intensify into a depression in the next 36 hours,
"A new low pressure has formed North of the Andaman (and Nicobar Islands) and Southeast of the Bay of Bengal. This is expected to further intensify into a depression and move towards the Odisha coast in the next 72 hours," RMD Deputy Director General S Balachandran said.
It is expected that depression will move towards Odisha coast in next 3 days. Under this influence, there will be a very good rainfall activity over #TamilNadu: S Balachandran, MET Deputy Director General on red alert by IMD. pic.twitter.com/l3jKDnLXCV
The weather office has meanwhile cautioned fishermen against venturing out to the South and Central areas of Bay of Bengal till October 9.
Under the influence of the low pressure, most places in Tamil Nadu registered moderate rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Sunday, while Mimisal, a coastal village in Pudukottai district, received 13 cms of rainfall.
Sankarankovil and Ambasamudram received 8 cm each, Tiruppur and Tenkasi 7 cm each, while Kothagiri, Senkottai, Pudukottai and Tiruppuvanam each received 6 cm of rainfall, Balachandran said.
For the next 24 hours, moderate rainfall is expected in several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry while places like Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Dindigul, Theni might receive heavy rainfall, he said.
For Chennai and its neighbouring areas, there may be light to heavy rainfall in some places in the next 24 hours.
The prevailing climatic conditions favour the onset of the north-east monsoon in the state, Balachandran said.
The RMD deputy director general said the deep depression in the South Arabian Sea presently lay 920 km North West of Minicoy Islands of Lakshadweep and was expected to intensify into a cyclone in the next 24 hours and move towards Oman.
The Coast Guard has deployed Dorniers ships and its other formations have been put on high alert after issuance of warning by IMD regarding the formation of low pressure in South East Arabian Sea since October 1 and likely development into depression.
Indian Coast Guard Dorniers&ships deployed off Kerala,L&M &south Tamil Nadu seas to broadcast warnings on VHF&advise fishermen at sea to return to harbor.2 Indian Coast Guard disaster response teams formed at Kochi&Gemini life boats kept on stand by for deployment at short notice pic.twitter.com/ixMEYJx5Xj
The Coast Guard ships deployed off Tamil Nadu seas will continue to broadcast warnings on VHF and have also advised fishermen at sea to return to the shore.
Disaster response teams have been formed at Kochi and Geminlifeboatsts have been kept on standby for deployment at short notice, the Coast Guard said.
Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the South and Central Arabian Sea till October 12, the Coast Guard said.
