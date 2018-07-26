Imran Khan's win predictable as Pakistan military wants change: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan elections

NEW DELHI: The emergence of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) as the single largest party is not surprising, said veteran Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday. 

“Imran is largest single party but without majority by himself. He'll depend on independents and small parties' support, almost certainly Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) - which will follow military instructions which means if he does things military considers out of line, support can be pulled,” said the lawmaker from Thiruvananthapuram.

Tharoor added that Pakistan's military views Khan as the most pliable potential against Nawaz Sharif's party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

“I think it was completely predictable. For the last year also we have been hearing that the military wants a change, they want to get rid of Nawaz Sharif and his party and that they see Imran Khan as the most pliable potential,” said Tharoor.

“In those circumstances, they will get an acceptable face as PM even an inspiring one while making sure that he doesn't get out of hands, doesn't get too independent. So this is a perfect result for the Pakistani military,” he added. 

Khan's PTI is currently leading in the Pakistan elections, counting of which began on Wednesday. PML-N emerged as the second largest party with a lead in 64 seats, followed by Pakistan Peoples Party which is ahead in 43 seats.

PTI chief Imran Khan won the crucial Islamabad 2 seat with a massive margin of 92,891 votes, defeating former PM and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. 

On Wednesday, the voting had begun at 8 am concluded at 6 pm. Millions of voters flocked at the polling stations across the country to cast their votes. There was a total of 85,307 polling stations, out of which 17,007 were announced as 'highly sensitive'.

