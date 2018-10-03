हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Air Force

In a first, Dakota aircraft to take part in Air Force Day fly past; other vintage planes to be included too

Dakota aircraft, which played a vital role in the 1947-48 India-Pakistan war, was restored to its original glory and inducted into the Vintage Aircraft Flight of the Indian Air Force in May this year.

In a first, Dakota aircraft to take part in Air Force Day fly past; other vintage planes to be included too

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force will on October 8 celebrate its 86th anniversary. A scintillating air display by various aircraft will be the hallmark of the Air Force Day Parade cum Investiture ceremony at the Air Force Station Hindan in Ghaziabad.

The air display will commence with flag bearing sky divers of famous Akash Ganga team dropping out of AN-32 aircraft in their colourful canopies. The flypast would include the vintage aircraft, modern transport aircraft and frontline fighter aircraft. 

In a first, Dakota aircraft will take part in the Air Force Day 2018 fly past. The Indian military aircraft, which played a vital role in the 1947-48 India-Pakistan war, was restored to its original glory and inducted in to the Vintage Aircraft Flight of the Indian Air Force in May this year.

Tiger moth and Harvard vintage aircraft are among the others which will be a part of the magnicient air display. Fighter aircraft Sukhoi, Jaguar, Mirage and MiG 21s will also be present.

In all, 28 aircraft will be participating in the air display while eight will be on standby in the air as replacements if any aircraft develops any snag. 

The rehearsals for the air display commenced on October 1.  The general area over which aircraft will be flying at low levels are Wazirpur bridge – Karwalnagar – Afjalpur -  Hindan, Shamli – Jiwana – Chandinagar – Hindan, Hapur – Philkua – Ghaziabad – Hindan.

In view of the threat posed by birds to flying aircraft, the IAF has requested citizens of Delhi, Ghaziabad and neighbourhood not to throw eatables and garbage in the open and to report any carcasses lying out in open for disposal. 

"Birds pose a very serious threat to flying aircraft, specially at low levels. Eatables thrown out in the open attract birds. To ensure the safety of the aircraft, pilots and people on ground, the Indian Air Force requests all citizens of Delhi, Ghaziabad and its neighbourhood not to throw eatables and garbage in open. Also, if they find any carcasses/dead animals lying out in open, they must report to the nearest air force unit/police station to arrange for its disposal. Also please call/SMS to officer incharge bird hazard combat team (bhct) on cell no. 8376049624," the IAF said.

