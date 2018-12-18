In a first, Indian Air Force flies military aircraft using blended bio-jet fuel

NEW DELHI: In a fist, the Indian Air Force on Monday flew its first military flight, an AN-32 transporter aircraft, using blended bio-jet fuel in Bengaluru. The aircraft was flown by Experimental Test Pilots and Test Engineer from IAF's premier testing establishment ASTE.

The project is a combined effort of the IAF, DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organization), Directorate General Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA) and CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum.

This fuel is made from Jatropha oil sourced from Chattisgarh Biodiesel Development Authority (CBDA) & then processed at CSIR-IIP, Dehradun. IAF intends to fly An-32 aircraft using biojet fuel on 26 Jan 2019, in the Republic Day flypast. pic.twitter.com/iH65muEpLh — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 17, 2018

Air Force Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa had on July 27 announced the intention to promote bio-jet fuel. Addressing a seminar on promoting indigenous technologies, Dhanoa had stated that Air Force intended to fly the AN-32 with 10 per cent bio-jet fuel during next year's Republic Day celebrations.

Indian Air Force carried out extensive engine tests on the ground. This is now followed by flight trials using 10 per cent bio-jet blended ATF. "This fuel is made from Jatropha oil sourced from Chattisgarh Biodiesel Development Authority (CBDA) and then processed at CSIR-IIP, Dehradun," the statement said.

In August, commercial airline Spicejet flew country's first ever bio-jet fuel-powered flight between Dehradun and Delhi.