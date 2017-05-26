Heartfelt gratitude to people for opportunity to serve as 'pradhan sevak', let's build a new India: PM Modi in Guwahati

Guwahati: On the occasion of his government's third anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the people for giving the opportunity to serve as “pradhan sevak” and said that time has come to build a new India of development and progress.

He said his government is working to bring rapid development to all corners of India. "Every corner of India is like Delhi for us," Modi said, stressing that every part of the country would get the same attention as they deserve.

“Want to express my heartfelt gratitude towards people of country, that they let us form a Govt, gave me opportunity as a 'pradhan sevak'”, the PM said at a event here.

“Every one in this country are with us. We have taken tough decisions but they did not falter and supported us. They gave us strength to strive harder.

“Some people ask me how I get the strength to work for long hours ..it is their love that inspires me to work hard,” the PM said at an event to mark BJP's pan-India anniversary festival in Guwahati.

He said he has given a detailed account of the efforts of the NDA government to transform agriculture and the efforts to double farmer incomes by 2022.

"By 2022, we want to double our farmers' income. Through 'Sampada Yojana' we want to ensure value addition of agri-products," Modi said.

Referring to the issue of illegal wealth amassed by the corrupt while the poor and the honest getting a raw deal, the PM pointed out that the law against illegal properties was created in 1988 but it took 28 years to get it notified.

He said that no rules were passed.

“But now the poor and the honest are happy bucause they have faith in our government,” Modi said.

“In the last three years, we have given foremost priority to trusting the citizens,” he said.