In a first, Supreme Court issues contempt notice to Calcutta HC judge

New Delhi: Supreme Court Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar on Wednesday issued a contempt notice to Calcutta High Court Judge CS Karnan for continuously levelling allegations against his Madras High Court counterpart and other judges.

The order was passed by a seven-judge bench of Supreme court, which also initiated suo moto criminal proceedings against CS Karnan.

The top court also ordered that no judicial and administrative work be given to him.

The Supreme Court asked the Registry to send across a copy of the order to Justice Karnan during the day who would have to return all judicial and administrative files in his possession to Calcutta High Court's Registrar.

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi had argued that the top court must set an example by taking action against Justice Karnan for his attacks on judiciary.

This is possibly the first time when the highest court has issued a contempt notice against a sitting judge.

The Calcutta High Court judge had earlier written to PM Narendra Modi accusing judges of corruption.