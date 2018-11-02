हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
In awe with historic speed of Centre approving 4 High Court judges' names: CJI Ranjan Gogoi

The Supreme Court collegium had on October 30 sent the Centre four names who were to be inducted as judges into the top court.

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Friday praised the Central government for its swift action on the swearing-in of four High Court judges to the Supreme Court. The government approved it within 48 hours after the apex court Collegium had sent the names of the judges.

The Supreme Court collegium had on October 30 sent the Centre four names who were to be inducted as judges into the top court. And within 48 hours, the Centre cleared their names. This will lead to the swearing-in of these judges and will take the count of judges in the Supreme Court from 24 to 28.

Justice Gogoi, who took the oath in September this year, is the 46th Chief Justice of India. He succeeded Justice Dipak Misra. He will have a tenure of a little over 13 months and would retire on November 17, 2019.

