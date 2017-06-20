close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

In big boost for BJP, Shiv Sena announces support for NDA presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind

After initial flip flops, BJP's oldest ally Shiv Sena on Tuesday said that it will support NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind in the presidential election.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 21:09
In big boost for BJP, Shiv Sena announces support for NDA presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind

Mumbai: In a big boost to BJP, its oldest ally Shiv Sena on Tuesday said that it will support NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind in the presidential election.

The announcement in this regard was made by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

"We fully support Kovind. He has a nice personality. He has done a lot of good work," Thackeray said.

The Shiv Sena had earlier refrained from spelling out its stand on supporting Kovind for president.

Cracks in Opposition over BJP's choice for president? After Nitish, Mulayam praises Ram Nath Kovind
MUST READ
Cracks in Opposition over BJP's choice for president? After Nitish, Mulayam praises Ram Nath Kovind

Thackeray had said that his party will not back Kovind if his candidature is aimed at garnering Dalit votes.

"If the name of Kovind is being put forward with a view to garner Dalit votes then the Sena is not interested. Sena has never indulged in the politics of hiding behind someone. We shall decide on whether or not to support the candidature of Kovind tomorrow (Tuesday)," Thackeray had said.

He, however, added that they would extend their support only if the decision was taken for the development of the nation.

The ruling NDA had on Monday nominated Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind, a Dalit, as its candidate for the Presidential elections to be held on July 17 as President Pranab Mukherjee will demit the office on July 25.

Meanwhile, Ram Nath Kovind today resigned as the Bihar Governor and his resignation was accepted by President Pranab Mukherjee. 

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi was given additional charge of Bihar.

This man predicted Ram Nath Kovind would be BJP's presidential candidate
MUST READ
This man predicted Ram Nath Kovind would be BJP's presidential candidate

Though the main opposition Congress party, Left parties, Bahujan Samajwadi Party ( BSP), Rashtriya Janata Dal ( RJD), and Janata Dal (United) have not extended support to Kovind, other opposition parties like Odisha's Biju Janata Dal (BJD), and Andhra's YSR Congress Party have supported Kovind's candidature.

Bihar Chief Minister and JD (U) leader Nitish Kumar has called a meeting of party leaders on Wednesday to discuss over the candidature of Kovind.

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday extended his support to Kovind by saying that he is a deserving candidate. 

TAGS

Ram Nath KovindShiv SenaUddhav ThackerayBJPNDApresidential election

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

After three decades, BJP bags mayor, deputy mayor posts in Shimla
Himachal Pradesh

After three decades, BJP bags mayor, deputy mayor posts in...

Democratic Republic of Congo conflict: Over 3,000 dead in Kasai violence
World

Democratic Republic of Congo conflict: Over 3,000 dead in K...

Education

CBSE sets up 2 panels to study loopholes in evaluation proc...

WorldAsia

Iraq's army encircles Islamic State in Mosul's Ol...

WorldAsia

Egypt kills 12 militants in North Sinai air strike

No DJs, hockey sticks in &#039;kaanwar yatra&#039;
Uttar Pradesh

No DJs, hockey sticks in 'kaanwar yatra'

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video