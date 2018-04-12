In charged-up tweet, Gautam Gambhir urges authorities to act in Unnao and Kathua gangrape cases

MUMBAI: Launching a scathing attack on the country's administration, Indian Cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Thursday expressed his anger over the Unnao and Kathua gangrape cases that sparked a nationwide controversy. Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, the Indian batsman demanded stringent action against the offenders.

"Indian consciousness was raped in Unnao and then in Kathua. It's now being murdered in corridors of our stinking systems. Come on 'Mr System', show us if you have the b@!!s to punish the perpetrators, I challenge you. #KathuaMurderCase #UnnaoRapeCase," Gambhir tweeted.

Gambhir, who is currently heading the Delhi team in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), strongly criticised the authorities for not taking proper action.

In Unnao, an 18-year-old woman alleged that BJP MP Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his associates raped her in June 2017 and that authorities had refused to register her complaint. The teen survivor also claimed that the BJP lawmaker is behind the alleged custodial death of her father. He father, aged around 50, was rushed to a hospital from the district jail on Monday night and died during treatment. He had been arrested on April 5 under the Arms Act.

Taking a dig at the lawyers who tried to oppose the counsel of the Kathua rape victim, the Indian cricketer in another tweet said, "Shame on those, especially the lawyers, who are challenging and obstructing Deepika Singh Rajawat, the counsel of our victimised daughter from Kathua. बेटी बचाओ से अब क्या अब हम बलात्कारी बचाओ हो गए हैं? #kathuaHorror"

In Kathua, an eight-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by six men who had held her hostage in a village temple for a week in January 2018. She was sedated time and again before being killed. Asifa was abducted on January 10, she was strangled to death on January 14 and her body was found on January 17.