In democracy, even loser can have opinions: Uday Chopra hits back at trolls

Bollywood actor Uday Chopra, who was trolled on Twitter for a tweet referring to Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala as a “BJP guy”, has hit back at those who mocked him on the microblogging platform. Responding to tweets mocking him, the Dhoom actor said that “in a democracy a loser is allowed to have opinions too”.

He posted this in response to a tweet by @LangerMeenakshi saying, "A looser should keep mouth shut when he has no knowledge about anything except his baap ka paissa."

Not really. In a democracy a loser is allowed to have opinions too — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) May 15, 2018

Earlier, referring to the hung verdict in Karnataka Assembly elections, Uday Chopra had tweeted, “I just googled the governor of Karnataka. BJP guy and RSS hmmm I guess we all know what’s gonna happen.”

I just googled the governor of Karnataka https://t.co/5vUFe5Tttq BJP guy and RSS hmmm I guess we all know what’s gonna happen — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) May 15, 2018

Twitterati reacted to the actor’s tweet mocking him and referring to him as the “Rahul Gandhi of Bollywood”. Some of them also cited that former President Pranab Mukherjee was also a loyal Congress man before holding the highest office of the country.

The tweet from the Chopra scion was posted after no party got majority as the results of the Karnataka polls were declared. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had emerged as the single largest, had staked claim to form government despite being short of majority. And even before full results came in, the Congress and the JDS announced a post-poll alliance and submitted a letter to the Karnataka Governor saying they had the numbers required for government formation in the state.

Interestingly, the Governor snubbed the Congress-JDS combine and invited the BJP to form government in the state. The Congress even moved the Supreme Court, which went for a rare overnight hearing. The court, however, ruled that it could not stay the swearing-in ceremony of BJP’s BS Yeddyurappa, who later took oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. Following the ceremony, Congress leader staged a protest at Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru.