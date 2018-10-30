In election season, Rahul Gandhi promises to put MP cities on world map

The battle for states heading into polls is hotting up and so are the long list of promises from rival parties. The latest in the list comes from Rahul Gandhi who has assured people in Madhya Pradesh that Congress will put cities here on the world map if voted to power.

Speaking at a rally in Khargone on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi questioned why cities in Madhya Pradesh are not widely known across the world. "Go to US and ask someone names of four or five Indian cities. They'll say Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai. Why not Indore? Go to the US after five years, Indore will be in the list. Congress will work and show you," said Congress party president. "The same will be done for Bhopal."

Congress has not been in power in MP since 2003. Little wonder then that a lot of prestige is at stake for the party as it looks to upstage BJP here. And that could also by why Rahul Gandhi accused the party of having failed its promises. "The new slogan here is 'Suit Boot Jhooth aur Loot ki Sarkar," he said.

For all the allegations fired by Rahul Gandhi, there have been instances when the charges backfired on him. In a recent rally, he said that CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's son was named in Panama Papers but that no action was taken against him. His faux pas? Kartikey Chouhan was never named in Panama Papers and is now threatening to sue Rahul Gandhi. On his part, Rahul attempted to defend his mistake by saying the long list of corruption charges against BJP and its leaders had confused him.

Confusion and clarity aside, MP remains a stronghold Congress would look to seize from BJP. The state goes to vote on November 28 with the counting of votes on December 11.