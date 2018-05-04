In eye of storm, CJI Dipak Misra underlines need for unity in Supreme Court

New Delhi: Questioned by several top judges of the Supreme Court for reportedly assigning cases arbitrarily and with opposition parties - led by Congress - calling for his removal, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Friday highlighted the need for having unity in the apex court of the country.

Misra has been facing heat ever since a group of four top Supreme Court lawyers levelled several charges against him on January 12 - primarily accusing him of breaking rules when assigning high-profile cases. In April, several opposition parties led by Congress presented a signed motion for the CJI's removal to Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu. It was rejected. Misra has maintained silence on the matter but on Friday, he insisted the need to put up a united front. "The Supreme Court is one and the Bar nurtures us. It is the duty of the judges to respect the members of the Bar irrespective of their age and status. I personally feel so and do so," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. "You are welcome to contradict me."

The entire controversy surrounding Misra is unprecedented in the history of Indian judiciary and has now become a political battle between BJP and Congress. The BJP has defended Misra and called charges against him shocking even as Congress has claimed that democracy is under threat and highlighted that charges leveled by top Supreme Court judges cannot be looked away from.