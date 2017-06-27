In fresh warning to India, al Qaeda says will target those who kill 'Kashmiri brothers'

New Delhi: Shifting its focus to the Indian subcontinent, dreaded terror outfit al Qaida has warned that it will target Indian security installations and leaders of Hindu "separatist" organisations.

A ''Times of India'' report said on Tuesday that al Qaeda has even released a detailed document called 'Code of conduct for Mujahideen in the subcontinent' elaborating what its mission is and who its future targets are.

The document also contains details about al Qaeda's objectives, and do's and don'ts for its members and affiliates.

"All personnel of the military are our targets, whether they be in the war zone or in barracks at their bases. Even the personnel on vacation are not exempted due to their battle against implementation of Sharia," the outfit was quoted as saying in the document.

Aiming to target the senior Indian military officers, the outfit said ''those officers of the military who have the blood of our Kashmiri brothers on their hands are our targets."

The document, which makes several references to Kashmir, also addresses a resident of UP's Sambhal, Maulana Asim Umar, UP, as the 'emir' or chief of the so-called al Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

The Indian intelligence agencies are said to be keeping a close tab on the development as it comes soon after former Hizbul commander Zakir Musa floated a new outfit and openly acknowledged support from al Qaida.

What is of utmost concern to the Indian agencies is the invitation which the outfit had sent to different groups fighting in the subcontinent urging them to pledge their allegiance to what they refer to as the "Islamic emirate of Afghanistan".

Qaida, whose style of functioning is different from that of its arch-rival Islamic State, further states that the Mujahideen will not attack common Hindus, Muslims or Buddhists and also not strike places of worship.

Founded by Ayman al Zawahiri, the al Qaeda has the backing of Pakistan's secret service ISI and has sleeper cells in various parts of the country.