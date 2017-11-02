In Himachal rally, PM Modi rakes up Rahul Gandhi's meeting with Chinese envoy

New Delhi: Reviving the July incident of Rahul Gandhi's meeting with Chinese envoy in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a rally on Wednesday that the Congress vice-president 'lacks primary understanding.'

Speaking at a rally in Kangra in election-bound Himachal Pradesh, PM Modi first attacked Congress party in the state on corruption-related issues and then said the party had questioned Centre's handling of the Doklam standoff with China. "The country is aware how the Doklam issue was dealt with but Congress even questioned that. Does someone born in a family which has ruled for decades doesn't believe his own Army and agencies? He met China's envoy and asked about Doklam," said PM Modi in a not-so-veiled attack on Rahul. "Instead of asking Indian diplomats and foreign ministry, you go and ask Chinese envoy. Sorry to say (but) this shows lack of primary understanding."

PM Modi was referring to Rahul and Chinese envoy Luo Zhaohui's meeting at a time when Indian and Chinese troops were staring eye-to-eye at one another in Doklam. The Congress first denied the meeting but once photographs emerged, had to retract the denial. "It is my job to be informed on critical issues. I met the Chinese Ambassador, Ex-NSA, Congress leaders from NE & the Bhutanese Ambassador,” Rahul had tweeted later.

The meeting nonetheless gave fodder to the BJP to attack the party with.

On Tuesday though it was not just Rahul's meeting with the envoy from China that PM Modi focused on. "Congress has become a laughing club. The party must introspect why the entire country is turning away from Congress leaders. Their CM in Himachal faces corruption charges and yet their manifesto says zero tolerance for corruption," said PM Modi.

The Congress has been in power in Himachal since December of 2012. Voting in the assembly elections in the state will take place on November 9 while counting is scheduled for December 19.