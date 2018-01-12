In Kolkata, Swami Vivekananda's ancestral home decked up on 155th birth anniversary

KOLKATA: The ancestral home of Swami Vivekananda was beautifully decked up on the 155th birth anniversary of the spiritual leader.

The home had once turned into shambles. In 1962, the Ramakrishna Mission decided to take over and turn it into a museum.

Taking to Twitter, Trinamool lawmaker Abhishek Banerjee tweeted:

Today is the 155th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. Like every year, I paid homage to the great son of Bengal by offering floral tributes at Swami Ji’s ancestral house situated at Vivekananda Road, Kolkata. Here are some picture of today's event for all of you to see pic.twitter.com/tyAHBkXQkR — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) January 12, 2018

“Tributes to the great #SwamiVivekananda on his 155th birth anniversary. Let us all commemorate Swami Ji’s teachings & dedicate ourselves to furthering the cause of unity & brotherhood. May his ideals and thoughts continue to inspire generations. #NationalYouthDay,” further tweeted Banerjee.

Vivekananda's birthday is celebrated as the National Youth Day in India.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the five-day National Youth Festival (NYF) through video conferencing.

"I bow to Swami Vivekananda on his Jayanti. Today, on National Youth Day I salute the indomitable energy and enthusiasm of our youngsters, who are the builders of New India," said PM Modi.

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also shared images of sand art tribute he paid to Swami Vivekananda at Puri beach.

On the birth anniversary of #SwamiVivekananda :My SandArt with message "Youth Power, Unite for #NewIndia” at Puri beach in Odisha, . #NationalYouthDay pic.twitter.com/LC9hJQgHRt — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) January 12, 2018

His had a message for the youth of the country saying, “"Youth Power, Unite for #NewIndia” as Swami Vivekananda is hailed as the youth icon.